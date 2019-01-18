Winter storm with double-digit snowfall barrels toward Midwest

A strong winter storm system is forecast to sweep across the Midwest into New England, bringing double-digit snow accumulations and high winds.

Cambria Ace Hardware sales associate Chris Thibodeau, stocks up bags of Qik Joe ice melt, Thursday, January 17, 2019, in Johnstown, Pa., in preparation for customers coming in ahead of this weekend winter storm forecast. (Todd Berkey/The Tribune-Democrat via AP)

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. Amtrak is modifying service in the Northeast and Midwest because of winter storms moving through the region. The Capitol Limited, from Chicago to Washington, and the Lake Shoe Limited, from Chicago to New York, are canceled on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Customers purchase rock salt and ice melt Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Walter's Hardware in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa. Customers were also out purchasing rock salt and ice melt Thu, in preparation for a forecasted weekend snow storm across Pennsylvania and surrounding states. (Mark Moran/The Citizens' Voice via AP)

Lisa Zielecki looks over snow throwers at Lowe's, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa. Customers were also out purchasing rock salt and ice melt Thu, in preparation for a forecasted weekend snow storm across Pennsylvania and surrounding states. (Mark Moran/The Citizens' Voice via AP)

CHICAGO — A strong winter storm system is forecast to sweep across the Midwest into New England, bringing double-digit snow accumulations and high winds.

The National Weather Service on Friday had winter storm warnings and watches in effect from the Dakotas, across the Great Lakes states and into New England.

Forecasters say the storm is expected to begin Friday afternoon in the Chicago area, bringing as many as 9 inches (23 centimeters) of snow before intensifying and reaching New York.

The weather service says conditions in New England “could approach blizzard criteria.” Snow totals of 16 inches to 17 inches (40-43 centimeters) are forecast in parts of Massachusetts and Maine. Wind gusts in the Chicago area are expected to reach 30 mph to 35 mph (49-56 kph)

Bitterly cold air is expected in the storm’s aftermath.