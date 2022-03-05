62°F
Winter weather returns to California after dry February

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 - 5:55 pm
 
A crew drills holes to place explosives into a large boulder that fell onto U.S. Highway 50 near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (Caltrans via AP)
this photo provided by Caltrans, a crew places explosives into a large boulder that fell onto U ...
this photo provided by Caltrans, a crew places explosives into a large boulder that fell onto U.S. Highway 50 near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, March 4, 2022. (Caltrans via AP)

LOS ANGELES — California ended the first week of March with scattered showers, downpours and snow after very dry weather in January and February that left the Sierra Nevada snowpack far below normal, renewing calls for water conservation.

The late-season return of winter weather prompted forecasters to advise people planning mountain travel to be prepared for snowy roads Friday and Saturday in the Sierra Nevada, the Cascades and ranges north and east of Los Angeles.

Travel through the Sierra was already disrupted by a massive boulder that fell onto U.S. Highway 50 at Echo Summit on Thursday. California Department of Transportation crews blew up the rock Friday.

Interstate 5 remained open in Tejon Pass north of Los Angeles because snow didn’t stick on the roadway. To east, snow coated a nest as a webcam watched bald eagles warming a newly hatched chick and incubating a second egg at Big Bear Lake.

Gusty winds were expected around San Francisco and Monterey bays and in inland areas of Southern California.

Offshore gale warnings and small craft advisories were issued along with high surf advisories for much of the central and south coasts.

The National Weather Service said widespread subfreezing temperatures were possible along the far north coast Saturday night and Sunday morning.

THE LATEST
For sale and hiring signs are displayed at an Armani Exchange store, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in ...
US added 678K jobs in February in sign of economic health
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

U.S. employers added a robust 678,000 jobs in February, another gain that underscored the economy’s solid health as the omicron wave fades.

 
Russia’s war on Ukraine: What you need to know – Day 9
The Associated Press

Russia’s war on Ukraine is in its ninth day. U.N. and Ukrainian officials say no radiation was released from a Russian attack at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in Ukraine

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, listens to Lebedinsky GOK Managing Director Ol ...
Biden targets more Putin allies with sanctions
By Aamer Madhani and Fatima Hussein The Associated Press

Those targeted by the new U.S. sanctions include Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, and Alisher Burhanovich Usmanov, one of Russia’s wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin.

 
Fire ignited by Russian shelling of Ukraine nuclear plant put out
By Jim Heintz, Yuras Karmanau and Mstyslav Chernov The Associated Press

The attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant unfolded as the invasion entered its second week and another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

A woman wears a mask as she walks along a closed Waikiki Beach pier in Honolulu on Saturday, Ma ...
Hawaii lifting COVID-19 travel quarantine rules in March
The Associated Press

Hawaii plans to lift its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for travelers this month, meaning that starting on March 26 those arriving from other places in the U.S. won’t have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to avoid sequestering themselves for five days.

Walmart, 8060 W Tropical Parkway, in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las V ...
Expect another rise in food prices as Russia-Ukraine war continues
By Vance Cariaga GoBankingRates.com

Food prices that are already at their highest point in more than a decade are set to push even higher amid a global shortage of fertilizer that has worsened since Russia invaded Ukraine.

This photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the Otay Mesa commercial fa ...
Authorities find nearly $3M worth of meth hidden in onion shipment
The Associated Press

Authorities seized nearly $3 million worth of methamphetamine, hidden among a shipment of onions, during a tractor-trailer’s inspection at federal facility in San Diego, officials announced Friday.

 
1M refugees flee Ukraine in week; Russian attacks relentless
The Associated Press

After seven days of Russian assault, the United Nations announced that 1 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion, the swiftest exodus of refugees this century.

Fans wear masks inside the arena before a game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Nashville ...
LA County may drop indoor mask order soon
The Associated Press

Los Angeles County is set to lift its indoor mask mandate this week as coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations plummet, the county’s top health official said Tuesday.