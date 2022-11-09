50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Nation and World

WNBA star Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence

The Associated Press
November 9, 2022 - 7:42 am
 
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers stand ...
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. A Russian court has on Tuesday, Oct. 23 started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroo ...
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 4, 2022. The jailed American basketball star has been moved to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team said Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

MOSCOW — American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday.

A Russian court rejected an appeal of her nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Her arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, and the politically charged case could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

“Every minute that Brittney Griner must endure wrongful detention in Russia is a minute too long,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “As we have said before, the U.S. Government made a significant offer to the Russians to resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful detentions of American citizens.”

Griner’s legal team said she left a detention center outside Moscow on Nov. 4 for a penal colony — a common type of Russian prison where detainees work for minimal pay. The move was expected since she lost her appeal.

Such transfers can take days or even weeks, during which time lawyers and loved ones usually don’t have contact with the prisoner. Even after she arrives, access to Griner may be difficult since many penal colonies are in remote parts of Russia.

Her lawyers said Wednesday that they did not know exactly where she was or where she would end up — but that they expected to be notified when she reached her final destination.

In a statement stressing the work being done to secure Griner’s release, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted that Russian authorities give the embassy regular access to Griner, as they are required to do.

The 32-year-old star athlete, who was detained while returning to play for a Russian team during the WNBA’s offseason, has admitted that she had the canisters in her luggage. But she testified that she had inadvertently packed them in haste and that she had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements that she had been prescribed cannabis to treat pain.

The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to exchange Griner and Paul Whelan — an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage — for Viktor Bout. Bout is a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. and once earned the nickname the “merchant of death.”

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Here are the betting odds on Nevada Senate, governor races
Here are the betting odds on Nevada Senate, governor races
2
Laxalt takes lead from Cortez Masto early Wednesday morning
Laxalt takes lead from Cortez Masto early Wednesday morning
3
Clark County voters braved wet, windy weather to make their voices heard
Clark County voters braved wet, windy weather to make their voices heard
4
Sisolak, county officials: No tax money for A’s ballpark
Sisolak, county officials: No tax money for A’s ballpark
5
Lombardo takes slight lead over Sisolak, with more ballots left to count
Lombardo takes slight lead over Sisolak, with more ballots left to count
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People carry umbrellas while walking past a voting sign outside City Hall in San Francisco, Tue ...
California pounded by rain, snow on Election Day
The Associated Press

One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow on Election Day, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County.

Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a check with his son, Joe Chahayed, Jr., as they pose for a p ...
$2.04B Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California
By Stefanie Dazio and Scott McFetridge The Associated Press

The winning numbers were selected nearly 10 hours after the scheduled drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries.

People who declined to give their names make their picks as they wait in line to buy lottery ti ...
Record $1.9B Powerball jackpot drawing delayed
By Scott McFetridge The Associated Press

The Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday remains delayed and its likely that the official results wont be known until Tuesday morning, the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

A tram arrives at a tram stop during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Pho ...
3M in Kyiv may face winter without heat, water or power
By Sam Mednick The Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that about 4.5 million people were without electricity. He called on Ukrainians to endure the hardships.

Bruce Gideos, floor manager at Pierre's Place, in Chesterfield, N.H., prints out Powerball tick ...
Powerball jackpot rises to record $1.6B
The Associated Press

The lottery is offered in 45 states, but no one has won the top prize in more than three months.

President Joe Biden speaks about threats to democracy ahead of next week's midterm elections, W ...
Biden: Election lies, violence imperil democracy
By Zeke Miller and Colleen Long The Associated Press

The president singled out “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — calling them a minority but “driving force” of the Republican Party.

The scene of a crash involving several semi trucks and a vehicle is seeon Interstate 80 in Verd ...
Early November storm brings rain, snow, wind to California
By John Antczak The Associated Press

California’s first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall.