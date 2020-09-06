104°F
Woman, 42, rescued after near drowning at Lake Havasu

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2020 - 10:26 am
 

A 42-year-old woman is in extremely critical condition after being rescued from Steamboat Cove on Lake Havasu, according to a news release.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety responded to the area just before 5:10 p.m. Saturday and reported that other law enforcement units had arrived and several beachgoers had helped in finding the victim, who had disappeared under the water. She was eventually transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center.

Investigators say the woman was in about 7 feet of water when she began to struggle. Swimming ability was found to be a factor.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

