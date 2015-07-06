Woman accused of abandoning baby on road held on bail

A Maryland woman accused of abandoning her 6-week-old daughter on a roadside and in a car seat carrier was in custody on $500,000 bail on Monday, police said.

(Screengrab, NBC Washington)

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman accused of abandoning her 6-week-old daughter on a roadside and in a car seat carrier was in custody on $500,000 bail on Monday, police said.

Sandra McClary, 26, was charged with neglect and reckless endangerment after her baby girl was discovered on a road in Pasadena, an unincorporated area about 20 miles southeast of Baltimore, just before midnight on Saturday, the Anne Arundel County Police said in a statement.

The infant was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for dehydration, and later put in the custody of social services in good health, police said.

McClary, who lives in Baltimore, identified herself to authorities on Sunday after seeing reports about the abandoned child on social media, police said.

McClary initially said she thought the baby was in her father’s care when she was found on the roadway, police said. Detectives later determined that McClary had removed the baby from the car and left her, police said.