Police in California arrested a woman after she was accused of stealing dozens of Stanley cups.

Woman arrested after allegedly stealing 65 Stanley cups, police say. (Roseville Police Department/Facebook)

Police in California arrested a woman after she was accused of stealing dozens of Stanley cups.

According to a post from the Roseville Police Department, staff at an unidentified retail store observed the woman leave with a cart full of Stanley water bottles that she had not paid for.

“The suspect refused to stop for staff and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise,” police said in the post.

An office spotted the suspect vehicle as it entered Highway 65 from Galleria Boulevard and initiated a traffic stop, the department noted.

According to authorities, subsequent search of the 23-year-old woman’s vehicle resulted in the recovery of 65 Stanley products valued at nearly $2,500.

“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits,” City of Roseville, California Police Department said.

Authorities said the woman was arrested for grand theft. No further information was immediately available.