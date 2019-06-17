81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Woman arrested for allegedly stomping on sea turtle nests in Florida

The Associated Press
June 17, 2019 - 8:13 am
 

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A woman has been accused of disturbing a sea turtle nest in Florida.

Miami Beach police officers on Saturday arrested 41-year-old Yaqun Lu. She is facing a felony charge of molesting marine turtles or eggs.

An arrest report says officers witnessed Lu using a wooden stick to jab at a nest as she was “stomping” around the nesting area.

The nest was in an area closed off from the public by sticks and yellow tape.

Officers say the eggs weren’t damaged.

Lu is a Chinese citizen who listed a Hudsonville, Michigan, address. The report says the Chinese consulate in Houston was notified about the arrest. Online records showed no attorney listed for her.

Sea turtles are protected by federal law, and Florida laws make it illegal to harm them or their offspring.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this March 27, 2019 file photo, a woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the ...
New York ends religious exemption to vaccine mandates
By David Klepper The Associated Press

New York eliminated the religious exemption to vaccine requirements for schoolchildren Thursday, as the nation’s worst measles outbreak in decades prompts states to reconsider giving parents ways to opt out of immunization rules.

In a July 4, 1967, file photo Kay Tobin Lahusen, right, and other demonstrators carry signs cal ...
50 years after Stonewall, LGBT rights a work in progress
By David Crary The Associated Press

The June 1969 uprising by young gays, lesbians and transgender people in New York City, clashing with police near the Stonewall Inn, was a vital catalyst in expanding LGBT activism nationwide and abroad.

In a June 19, 2018, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jin ...
Chinese President Xi to visit N. Korea, may discuss nuke talks
By Yanan Wang The Associated Press

Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to North Korea this week, state media announced Monday, as U.S. talks with North Korea on its nuclear program are at an apparent standstill.

Prince Pombo speaks about his family's journey as migrants from Africa, at the Portland Exposit ...
Record number of African migrants coming to US-Mexico border
By Andrew Selsky and Patrick Whittle The Associated Press

Undaunted by a dangerous journey over thousands of miles, people fleeing economic hardship and human rights abuses in African countries are coming to the U.S.-Mexico border in unprecedented numbers, surprising Border Patrol agents more accustomed to Spanish-speaking migrants.