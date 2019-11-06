59°F
Nation and World

Woman arrested in theft of $63K from California wildfire victim

November 5, 2019 - 6:51 pm
 

OROVILLE, Calif. — Northern California authorities have arrested a woman they say scammed $63,100 from a 75-year-old who lost a home in a wildfire last year that killed 85.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of 29-year-old Brenda Rose Asbury for elder abuse, embezzlement and grand theft.

Detectives say Asbury stole from an insurance settlement that the victim received after losing a home in the 2018 Camp Fire.

A warrant for her arrest was issued in September.

Asbury turned herself in to Butte County authorities on Monday after driving three days from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and on the advice of her attorney, Michael Erpino of Chico.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Megan McMann said Asbury is in jail on $63,100 bail.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

