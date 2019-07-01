101°F
Nation and World

Woman banned from Walmart after eating half a cake, refusing to pay full price

The Associated Press
July 1, 2019 - 1:19 pm
 

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Authorities say a Texas woman ate half a cake while roaming the aisles of a Walmart store and then refused to pay full price for it, claiming she had found it half-eaten.

Wichita Falls police Sgt. Harold McClure says the woman picked up the cake at the store’s bakery last Tuesday and ate half of it before getting to the checkout counter. He says a manager called police after the woman claimed she had found the cake that way and would not pay full price for it.

Officers ordered her to pay the full price but did not issue her a citation. She was banned from the store and her name wasn’t released.

In January, another woman was banned from a different Walmart store in Wichita Falls after she spent several hours driving an electric shopping cart around the parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

The city is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, near the Oklahoma border.

THE LATEST
In this photo released by Jalisco State Civil Defense Agency, cars are suspended in hail in Gua ...
Mexican city digging out from more than 4 feet of hail
The Associated Press

A storm dumped more than 4 feet (more than a meter) of hail on parts of the Guadalajara area, damaging hundreds of homes and burying cars up to their windows in some places, Mexican officials said Monday.

In a Monday, June 17, 2019, photo, shown is Holly Metcalf Kinyon's 1776 broadside printing of t ...
Activists still inspired by Declaration of Independence
By Hillel Italie The Associated Press

Shauna Marie O’Toole is a transgender activist who has lobbied New York State lawmakers for legal protections. Convinced that “no amount of science” would win over opponents, she decided that an “emotional statement” was needed, one drawing upon words as rooted as any in American history.

Smokes rises after a huge explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 1, 2019. Powerful explo ...
1 killed, more than 100 wounded in Kabul bomb blast
By Amir Shah and Kathy Gannon The Associated Press

The Taliban set off a powerful bomb in downtown Kabul on Monday, killing at least one person and wounding more than a hundred, and sending a cloud of smoke billowing over the Afghan capital.

In an April 9, 2018, file photo, released by an official website of the office of the Iranian P ...
Iran says it has breached stockpile limit under nuclear deal
By Jon Gambrell and Amir Vahdat The Associated Press

Iran acknowledged Monday it had broken the limit set on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by the 2015 nuclear deal, marking its first major departure from the unraveling agreement a year after the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the accord.

Police officers with shields stand guard behind the damaged glass of the Legislative Council af ...
Protesters smash way into Hong Kong legislative building
By Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

Frustration among protesters in Hong Kong boiled over Monday, with one group breaking into the legislative building and tens of thousands of others marching through the city to demand expanded democracy on the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony’s return to China.

Damage is seen to a hangar after a twin-engine plane crashed into the building at Addison Airpo ...
10 dead in Dallas-area plane crash, official says
The Associated Press

A town official says 10 people were killed when a small, twin-engine plane crashed into a hangar during takeoff at a Dallas-area airport.