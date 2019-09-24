83°F
Nation and World

Woman bites camel after it sits on her

The Associated Press
September 24, 2019 - 9:48 am
 

GROSSE TETE, La. — A veterinarian has prescribed antibiotics to a camel owned by a Louisiana truck stop petting zoo after a woman bit the 600-pound animal to free herself from under its weight.

Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office documents obtained by The Advocate on Monday accuse Florida couple Gloria and Edmond Lancaster of throwing treats for their unleashed dog into Caspar the camel’s enclosure at Tiger Truck Stop. The couple told deputies the camel attacked the dog, but the sheriff’s office said the couple had provoked the animal before it sat on Gloria Lancaster. She’d crawled under barbed wire to retrieve her pet.

Gloria Lancaster told officers she had to bite the camel to free herself.

Truck stop manager Pamela Bossier said a veterinarian prescribed Caspar antibiotics as a precaution.

THE LATEST
Former President Hamid Karzai speaks during an interview in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. ...
Former leader Karzai says Afghan election threatens peace
By Kathy Gannon The Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan — Former president Hamid Karzai says Saturday’s presidential election threatens Afghanistan’s best chance of making peace with the Taliban and ending 18 years of war.

Greta Thunberg, left, is joined by other child petitioners to announce a complaint they will fi ...
Young activist’s UN moment, praised and criticized
By Ted Anthony The Associated Press

Sometimes, a moment and a person align. For 16-year-old Greta Thunberg — whether you admire her or dislike her, and there are plenty of passionate partisans in both camps — Monday was that time.

In a Sept. 8, 2016, file photo, Tom Hanks arrives at the premiere of "Sully" in Los Angeles. Ha ...
Tom Hanks will receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. The Associated Press

Tom Hanks became one of Hollywood’s beloved actors through an array of likable roles, from “Big” to “Forrest Gump,” and now his decorated career has earned him one of the highest honors at the Golden Globes next year.

People stand outside their offices after an earthquake is felt in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, ...
19 killed, 300 injured as 5.8 earthquake jolts Pakistan
The Associated Press

A powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck northeast Pakistan on Tuesday, damaging dozens of homes and shops and killing at least 19 people and injuring over 300, officials said.

President Donald Trump tours a section of the southern border wall, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, ...
Senate Republican allies to give OK to $5B wall request, source says
By Andrew Taylor The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s Republican allies controlling the Senate are awarding him with his full $5 billion request to build about 200 miles (322 kilometers) of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border.

A Nov. 1, 2018, file photo shows a photo of the Google logo at its offices in Granary Square, L ...
Google wins case over reach of EU ‘right to be forgotten’
By Raf Casert The Associated Press

Google won a major case in the European Union on Tuesday, when the bloc’s top court ruled that the U.S. internet giant doesn’t have to extend the EU’s “right to be forgotten” rules to its search engines outside the region.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nation ...
Parliament to resume after UK Supreme Court says suspension illegal
By Gregory Katz, Mike Corder and Jill Lawless The Associated Press

In a major blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain’s highest court ruled Tuesday that his decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the crucial countdown to the country’s Brexit deadline was illegal.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the ...
Impeachment calls ramp up as Trump confirms he froze Ukraine aid
By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

President Donald Trump ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before a phone call in which he pressured the Eastern European nation’s leader to investigate the family of political rival Joe Biden, a revelation that comes as more Democrats move toward impeachment proceedings.