Woman charged with murder, DUI after crash in Arizona

A bicyclist was struck and killed in a Friday traffic collision in Bullhead City, Arizona, police said. The driver of the vehicle that struck the bike was arrested afterward and charged with murder, police added.

Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said at about 5:50 p.m., the vehicle Melanie Luverne Jones, a 42-year-old Texan, was driving struck Robert Dale Fox, a 34-year-old Bullhead City resident on Highway 95, just south of Airport Center Drive. She said Fox was dead at the scene.

Following a blood draw at a local hospital, Jones was booked into jail and charged with second-degree murder and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Bulhead City police said.