PLAINFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey woman distracted by her cellphone was injured when she fell over open basement access doors and fell six feet into the opening.

Surveillance video captured the woman on Thursday as she walked along a Plainfield street. The 67-year-old landed in the cellar of Acme Windows, where workers were repairing gas lines.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital.

Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.