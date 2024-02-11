54°F
Woman firing rifle killed by officers at Joel Osteen’s church

By Juan A. Lonzano The Associated Press
February 11, 2024 - 3:19 pm
 
Flags fly in front of the Lakewood Church in Houston in 2005. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
HOUSTON — A woman in a trenchoat entered the Houston megachurch of celebrity pastor Joel Osteen and started shooting Sunday afternoon and was killed by two off-duty officers working security, police said. They added a young child with the woman was critically hurt and another man nearby was wounded.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the woman entered the church with a long gun and a backpack shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, accompanied by a child about 4 or 5 years old. He said the child was in critical condition after being taken to a hospital.

The shooting happened between services at the megachurch that is regularly attended by 45,000 people every week, making it the third largest megachurch in the U.S., according to the Hartford Institute for Religion Research. Osteen’s televised sermons reach about 100 countries.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said “our hearts are with those impacted by today’s tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston. Places of worship are sacred.”

“She had a long gun, and it could have been a lot worse,” Finner said at the news conference.

Osteen said the shooting could have been much worse if it had happened during the larger 11 a.m. service.

“We’re devastated,” he said, adding he would pray for the victims and their families.

Osteen in Las Vegas

In 2017, Osteen brought his message to Las Vegas in “A Night of Hope,” a program of worship and celebration at T-Mobile Arena.

In 2007, Osteen brought “An Evening with Joel and Victoria Osteen” at the Thomas & Mack Center.

