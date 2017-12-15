Nation and World

Woman forced to discard breast milk before American Airlines flight

The Associated Press
December 15, 2017 - 1:11 pm
 

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa mother says she had to throw out breast milk she had packed for a flight after American Airlines tried to charge her $150 to carry it on board.

According to Sara Sarlow, she called the airlines ahead of time to confirm that the breast milk container that she would be travelling with was an item that could be carried on for free.

Sarlow says on the day of the flight she was told that she would have to pay $150.

Sarlow chose to leave it behind instead of paying the large fee.

American Airlines has sent Sarlow an apology saying that the employee made a mistake.

Spokeswoman Leslie Scott says they have clarified the policy on breast milk containers to their employees.

