Woman found dead in unheated Milwaukee home

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it’s investigating the death of a woman found frozen in her unheated apartment.

(Getty Images)

The medical examiner says the 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say an investigation revealed the thermostat in her apartment had malfunctioned. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Another day of dangerously cold weather closed hundreds of schools, businesses, shopping centers and government offices in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the Midwest.

The National Weather Service says the low temperature of minus 20 degrees (minus 28 Celsius) at 5 a.m. Thursday in Milwaukee breaks a previous record for the day of -15 (-26 C) set in 1899.