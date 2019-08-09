Woman found with meth in vagina claims it isn’t hers, police say

Police in Louisiana say they found meth when they did a body cavity search on woman who claimed the drug wasn’t hers and she didn’t know how it got there.

This undated booking photo provided by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office shows Ashley Rolland, of Galliano, La. (Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office via AP)

This undated booking photo provided by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office shows Ashley Rolland, of Galliano, La. (Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office via AP)

WEST MONROE, La. — Police in Louisiana say they found meth when they did a body cavity search on woman who claimed the drug wasn’t hers and she didn’t know how it got there.

The Ouachita (WAH-shi-taw) Parish Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Ashley Rolland of Galliano was arrested July 31 on a felony theft charge and possession of a controlled dangerous substance after a man she had been staying with for about a week complained she took about $5,000 off his dresser and left.

Authorities say a female correctional officer found $6,233 along with “a clear plastic bag” of roughly 1 gram of methamphetamine in Rolland’s vagina. Rolland said it wasn’t hers and she didn’t know where it came from.

Bond was set at $8,000. Jail records don’t indicate if she has an attorney.