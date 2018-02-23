Nation and World

Woman held after vehicle hits White House security barrier

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
February 23, 2018 - 12:49 pm
 
Updated February 23, 2018 - 12:54 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.

The U.S. Secret Service tweets that the vehicle “did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex.”

The agency adds that the female driver of the vehicle was “immediately apprehended.” No shots were fired during the incident, the Secret Service says.

Witnesses saw a commotion on the White House grounds as security officers responded.

President Donald Trump is hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House. Turnbull is remaining at the White House as the incident is being investigated.

The Secret Service says no law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.

