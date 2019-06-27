96°F
Nation and World

Woman killed by train while trying to retrieve phone from tracks

The Associated Press
June 27, 2019 - 1:36 pm
 

CHICAGO — Chicago Police are investigating the death of a female who was struck and killed by a train when she walked onto the tracks to retrieve a cell phone she’d dropped.

Police say the incident happened at about 12:40 on Thursday afternoon on the city’s South Side. The female climbed down onto the tracks from a platform when she was hit by a northbound Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train.

The female who has not been identified and whose age is unknown was pronounced dead at the scene. CTA officials suspended all train traffic in the area as emergency crews cleared the scene and was providing shuttle buses to train passengers affected by the disruption in service.

