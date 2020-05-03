90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Woman killed in alligator attack at SC pond, deputies say

The Associated Press
May 3, 2020 - 2:43 pm
 

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Deputies in South Carolina shot and killed an alligator that fatally attacked a woman on Friday, authorities said.

The officers were called to a pond on Kiawah Island around 5 p.m. and saw the animal attack, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman was dead. Her name has not been released. Deputies retrieved the alligator’s carcass to help with the investigation, deputies said on Twitter.

Authorities did not say if they knew what the woman or the alligator were doing before the attack.

This is the third fatal alligator attack in South Carolina in the past four years. A 90-year-old woman walked out of a Charleston nursing home in 2016 and was killed, while a 45-year-old woman walking her dog was fatally attacked on Hilton Head Island in August 2018.

Before those attacks, South Carolina had never recorded a person killed by an alligator.

MOST READ
1
Gaming Control Board details casino requirements for reopening
Gaming Control Board details casino requirements for reopening
2
MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents
MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents
3
MGM Resorts’ layoffs filled with Vegas industry vets
MGM Resorts’ layoffs filled with Vegas industry vets
4
Visitors with annual passes flock to Lake Mead recreation area
Visitors with annual passes flock to Lake Mead recreation area
5
Nevada hospital reports kept secret amid coronavirus spread
Nevada hospital reports kept secret amid coronavirus spread
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this April 30, 2020, photo, protesters rally at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Gun-carr ...
Michigan’s governor decries racism at protests
The Associated Press

Members of the Michigan Liberty Militia protested the state’s stay-at-home orders this week, some with weapons and tactical gear and their faces partially covered.

A patient is loaded into the back of an ambulance by emergency medical workers outside Cobble H ...
With 19,000 dead from virus, care homes seek protection from lawsuits
By Bernard Condon, Jim Mustian and Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

At least 15 states have enacted laws or governors’ orders that explicitly or apparently provide nursing homes and long-term care facilities some protection from lawsuits arising from the crisis.

A police officer, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new ...
5.4-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico
By Dánica Coto The Associated Press

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck near southern Puerto Rico on Saturday, briefly knocking out power and forcing the relocation of at least 50 families on an island where some people still remain in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

In this April 20, 2020, photo, a test is performed on a patient in a COVID-19 triage tent at St ...
Analysis: Most states fall short of coronavirus testing thresholds
The Associated Press

Three months into an unprecedented public health emergency, the White House has largely resisted calls for a coordinated plan to conduct the millions of tests experts say are needed to contain the virus. What federal officials outlined recently isn’t even an official benchmark, and AP’s analysis found that a majority of states are not yet meeting it.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of t ...
Trump removes watchdog tapped for $2T virus rescue oversight
By Eric Tucker, Matthew Daly and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

President Donald Trump has removed the inspector general tapped to chair a special oversight board for the $2.2 trillion economic relief package on the coronavirus.

Swimmers and surfers wade in the water Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Newport Beach, Calif. (AP Pho ...
California beachgoers urged to practice social distancing
By Robert Jablon The Associated Press

A week after Californians weary of stay-at-home orders packed beaches, authorities pleaded for weekend visitors to follow social distancing rules: no bunching, keep walking or swimming, and leave the umbrellas at home.