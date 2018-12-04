Woman pleads guilty to crushing boyfriend

A woman has pleaded guilty to killing her boyfriend by stabbing him, hitting him with a table leg and crushing him under the weight of her roughly 300 pounds.

In this June 6, 2018 photo, Windi Thomas, left, being led into a hearing at Central Court at the Erie County Courthouse in Erie, Pa., by Sheriff's Deputy Nick White. Thomas pled guilty to third-degree murder on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in killing her boyfriend Keeno Butler last March by stabbing him, hitting him with a table leg and crushing him under the weight of her roughly 300 pounds. She faces a sentence of 18 to 36 years. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP)

In this March 18, 2018 photo, Windi C. Thomas, left, is led out of the Erie police station following her arraignment in Erie, Pa. Thomas pled guilty to third-degree murder on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in killing her boyfriend Keeno Butler last March by stabbing him, hitting him with a table leg and crushing him under the weight of her roughly 300 pounds. She faces a sentence of 18 to 36 years. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP)

ERIE, Pa. — A woman has pleaded guilty to killing her boyfriend by stabbing him, hitting him with a table leg and crushing him under the weight of her roughly 300 pounds.

Windi Thomas, of Erie, faces a sentence of 18 to 36 years after pleading guilty to third-degree murder. She had been scheduled for trial next week, but instead will be sentenced on Dec. 21.

The 44-year-old Thomas admitted killing Keeno Butler last March, partially by lying on top of him. Thomas weighs about 300 pounds, while the 44-year-old Butler weighed about 120 pounds.

The Erie Times-News reports Butler’s sister said her family is still coping with her brother’s death and had been hoping for a longer prison sentence for Thomas.