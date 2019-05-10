Woman says thieves stole her U-Haul with $7K worth of refried beans

A businesswoman attempting to make a delivery outside of Albuquerque says thieves rolled off in her U-Haul packed with thousands of dollars’ worth of refried beans.

U-Haul truck (Getty Images)

ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. — A businesswoman attempting to make a delivery outside of Albuquerque says thieves rolled off in her U-Haul packed with thousands of dollars’ worth of refried beans.

KOB-TV reports no arrests have been made in Monday’s legume larceny outside of the Isleta Resort & Casino just south of Albuquerque.

Mary Jane Brown is the president of Mexicali Rose Instant Refried Beans and says she stayed at the Isleta Pueblo hotel because she was concerned about crime in Albuquerque.

But she says thieves still took off with her U-Haul containing nearly $7,000 worth of beans.

The company is based in Anthony, New Mexico, outside of El Paso, Texas.