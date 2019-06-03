80°F
Nation and World

Woman who died in plunge off waterfall near Lake Tahoe ID’d

The Associated Press
June 3, 2019 - 8:46 am
 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities have identified a woman who plunged to her death while snapping photos from a Northern California waterfall overlooking Lake Tahoe.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement that 35-year-old Dina Espinosa was in a pool at Eagle Falls on Friday when she slipped while reaching for a branch.

Witnesses say she was too close to the edge and there was no guardrail blocking access to the area.

Authorities say she was swept away in the fast-moving waters. The water cascades about 150 feet.

Rescuers pronounced her dead upon locating her body.

Deputies say Espinosa was from the San Francisco Bay Area.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for funeral costs, Espinosa was a mother of three children.

