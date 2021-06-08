92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nation and World

Woman who died in Zion fall worked at Utah adventure company

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2021 - 1:08 pm
 
This undated photo shows Cassy Brown. (Photo Courtesy Tom Jones)
This undated photo shows Cassy Brown. (Photo Courtesy Tom Jones)

A canyoneer who died from a Saturday fall at Zion National Park is being identified in social media posts and on an outdoor enthusiast forum as Cassy Brown, 26, of Springdale, Utah.

Park visitors reported that Brown had fallen about 50 to 80 feet while canyoneering in the area of Mystery Canyon, which is about a mile and a half north of the popular Angels Landing Trail, according to a news release from the National Park Service. Canyoneering is an activity that combines rappelling, swimming and hiking.

A search and rescue effort started on Saturday afternoon, the park service said. A rescue helicopter was initially sent out, but was unable to reach the woman because of the canyon’s steep, narrow walls, according to the release.

Brown died shortly after medics reached her, the park service said. She suffered injuries “consistent with a high elevation fall,” authorities said. Her body was recovered Sunday evening.

On the outdoor enthusiast forum, Canyon Collective, writer Tom Jones described Brown as “a magnificent human being” and “our dear friend and bright shining light.”

“I was lucky enough to have her as my main adventure partner for a couple years,” said Jones. “That was a good run, and she was always an awesome companion.”

A thread on Canyon Collective honoring the memory of Brown generated multiple responses from climbers, hikers and canyoneers who praised Brown as a kindhearted, caring person who worked at the Zion Adventure Company in Springdale. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its website listed her as a guide and outfitter.

On Facebook, poster Rich Rudow said of Brown that, “One of the brightest stars in the galaxy has gone dark.”

“Having gained her canyoning skills in the sandstone slots of Zion National Park, she always brought a valued and skilled perspective to the limestone slots of the Grand Canyon,” Rudow wrote. “She was a masterful practitioner in the art of canyoning.”

The National Park Service said Tuesday morning they were releasing no additional information about the tragedy. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation into the death, has not responded to requests for comment.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
2
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
3
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
4
Raiders, as expected, add veteran offensive tackle
Raiders, as expected, add veteran offensive tackle
5
‘Nonfunctional’ grass to be banned in Las Vegas Valley
‘Nonfunctional’ grass to be banned in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FBI-run messaging app tricks organized crime
By Mike Corder and Nick Perry The Associated Press

The operation known as Trojan Shield led to police raids in 16 nations. More than 800 suspects were arrested and more than 32 tons of drugs were seized.

In this Thursday, May 6, 2021 file photo, a sign for The New York Times hangs above the entranc ...
Major websites across the globe go down after cloud outage
Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

Dozens of sites including the New York Times, CNN, some Amazon sites, Twitch, Reddit, the Guardian, and the U.K. government’s home page, could not be reached.

(Getty Images)
California man charged in $600K unemployment fraud scheme
The Associated Press

In what a district attorney called a “dangerous combination,” prosecutors say a gun bust has led investigators to uncover $600,000 in pandemic-related fraud from California’s beleaguered unemployment agency.

In this 2019 photo provided by Biogen, a researcher works on the development of the medication ...
FDA approves debated Alzheimer’s drug panned by experts
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

Government health officials on Monday approved the first new drug for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly 20 years, disregarding warnings from independent advisers.

In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, a woman walks past the logo for Google at the China In ...
Google $268M by France for unfair online ads treatment
The Associated Press

France’s anti-competition watchdog decided Monday to fine Google 220 million euros ($268 million) for abusing its “dominant position” in the online advertising business.

 
D-Day marked in Normandy with small crowds, big heart
By Sylvie Corbet The Associated Press

More than 150,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches in 1944 code-named Omaha, Utah, Juno, Sword and Gold, carried by 7,000 boats.