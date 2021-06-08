Woman who died in Zion fall worked at Utah adventure company

A canyoneer who died from a Saturday fall at Zion National Park is being identified in social media posts and on an outdoor enthusiast forum as Cassy Brown, 26, of Springdale, Utah.

This undated photo shows Cassy Brown. (Photo Courtesy Tom Jones)

A canyoneer who died from a Saturday fall at Zion National Park is being identified in social media posts and on an outdoor enthusiast forum as Cassy Brown, 26, of Springdale, Utah.

Park visitors reported that Brown had fallen about 50 to 80 feet while canyoneering in the area of Mystery Canyon, which is about a mile and a half north of the popular Angels Landing Trail, according to a news release from the National Park Service. Canyoneering is an activity that combines rappelling, swimming and hiking.

A search and rescue effort started on Saturday afternoon, the park service said. A rescue helicopter was initially sent out, but was unable to reach the woman because of the canyon’s steep, narrow walls, according to the release.

Brown died shortly after medics reached her, the park service said. She suffered injuries “consistent with a high elevation fall,” authorities said. Her body was recovered Sunday evening.

On the outdoor enthusiast forum, Canyon Collective, writer Tom Jones described Brown as “a magnificent human being” and “our dear friend and bright shining light.”

“I was lucky enough to have her as my main adventure partner for a couple years,” said Jones. “That was a good run, and she was always an awesome companion.”

A thread on Canyon Collective honoring the memory of Brown generated multiple responses from climbers, hikers and canyoneers who praised Brown as a kindhearted, caring person who worked at the Zion Adventure Company in Springdale. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its website listed her as a guide and outfitter.

On Facebook, poster Rich Rudow said of Brown that, “One of the brightest stars in the galaxy has gone dark.”

“Having gained her canyoning skills in the sandstone slots of Zion National Park, she always brought a valued and skilled perspective to the limestone slots of the Grand Canyon,” Rudow wrote. “She was a masterful practitioner in the art of canyoning.”

The National Park Service said Tuesday morning they were releasing no additional information about the tragedy. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation into the death, has not responded to requests for comment.

