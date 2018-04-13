Woman who drove SUV off California cliff was drunk, police say

A woman was drunk when she drove her large family off a Northern California cliff last month and her wife and several children had large amounts of a drug in their systems that can cause drowsiness, authorities said Friday.

Docs: Hart child jumped out of window, told neighbors her moms were racist and abusive (KATU Portland OR/Inform)

Deputy Bill Holcomb looks down the cliff near the crash site near Mendocino, Calif., as search and rescue volunteers scour the area behind him on Thursday, March 29, 2018. (Kale Williams/The Oregonian via AP)

Authorities work the scene of the March 26 fatal crash on the Mendocino coast near Mendocino, Calif., where the SUV carrying the Hart family off a cliff, killing all passengers. (Kale Williams/The Oregonian via AP, File)

This photo shows ruts cut into the clifftop Thursday, March 29, 2018, where the SUV of Jennifer and Sarah Hart that went off the cliff was hauled up and over by a tow truck Monday off the Pacific Coast Highway near Westport, Calif. (Kale Williams/The Oregonian via AP)

Deputy Bill Holcomb looks down the cliff near the crash site near Mendocino, Calif., as search and rescue volunteers scour the area behind him on Thursday, March 29, 2018, and resume looking for three children, still missing after their parent's SUV plunged into the ocean Monday. (Kale Williams/The Oregonian via AP)

Authorities work the scene of the March 26 fatal crash on the Mendocino coast near Mendocino, Calif., where the SUV carrying the Hart family off a cliff, killing all passengers. (Kale Williams/The Oregonian via AP, File)

Portland police Sgt. Bret Barnum, left, and Devonte Hart, 12, hug at a 2014 rally in Portland, Ore., where people had gathered in support of the protests in Ferguson, Mo. (Johnny Huu Nguyen via AP)

This June, 2014, file photo shows some of the Hart family at the annual celebration of "The Goonies" movie in Astoria, Ore. The SUV carrying their large family from Washington state accelerated straight off a scenic California cliff and authorities said the deadly wreck may have been intentional. (Thomas Boyd/The Oregonian via AP, File)

A truck drives by the pullout where the SUV of Jennifer and Sarah Hart was recovered off the Pacific Coast Highway, near Westport, Calif., Wednesday, March 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat via AP)

Tracks lead away from the edge of the cliff Wednesday, March 28, 2018, where the SUV of Jennifer and Sarah Hart went off the Pacific Coast Highway near Westport, Calif., on Monday. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — A woman was drunk when she drove her large family off a Northern California cliff last month and her wife and several children had large amounts of a drug in their systems that can cause drowsiness, authorities said Friday.

Police had previously said they believed the Hart family died in a suicide plunge from a scenic overlook. The crash happened just days after authorities in Washington state opened an investigation following allegations the children were being neglected.

Preliminary toxicology tests found Jennifer Hart had an alcohol level of 0.102, said California Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter. California drivers are considered drunk with a level of 0.08 or higher.

Toxicology tests also found that her wife Sarah Hart and two of their children had “a significant amount” of an ingredient commonly found in the allergy drug Benadryl, which can make people sleepy. Toxicology results for a third child killed are still pending, Carpenter said.

Carpenter said none of the car’s occupants were wearing seatbelts.

‘Intentional’ incident

Sarah and Jennifer Hart and their six adopted children were believed to be in the family’s SUV when it plunged off a cliff in Mendocino County, more than 160 miles north of San Francisco.

Authorities have said that data from the vehicle’s software suggested the crash was deliberate, though the California Highway Patrol has not concluded why the vehicle went off an ocean overlook on a rugged part of coastline. A specialized team of accident investigators is trying to figure that out with help from the FBI, Carpenter said.

“We believe that the Hart incident was in fact intentional,” he said.

Carpenter said the family stopped in the small town of Naselle, Washington, near their Woodland, Washington, home, during their drive to the California cliff but that investigators are still trying to determine why they stopped there and whether they contacted anyone.

Five bodies were found March 26 near the small city of Mendocino, a few days after Washington state authorities began investigating the Harts for possible child neglect, but three of their children were not immediately recovered from the scene.

Two more are missing and another body has been found but not identified.

The 100-foot drop killed the women, both 39, and their children Markis Hart, 19; Jeremiah Hart, 14; and Abigail Hart, 14. Hannah Hart, 16; Devonte Hart, 15; and Sierra Hart, 12, have not been found.

Previous troubles

Devonte drew national attention after he was photographed in tears while hugging a white police officer during a 2014 protest.

A neighbor of the Harts in Woodland, Washington, had filed a complaint, saying the children were apparently being deprived of food as punishment.

Long before the crash, Sarah Hart pleaded guilty in 2011 to a domestic assault charge in Minnesota over what she said was a spanking given to one of her children.

And authorities have said social services officials in Oregon contacted the West Linn Police Department about the family in 2013 while they were living in the area.