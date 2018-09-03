Woman with baby leads police on high-speed chase in Texas — VIDEO

The Texas Department of Public Safety released aerial footage of a woman leading police on a high-speed chase through San Antonio with a baby in the backseat of an SUV.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released aerial footage of a woman leading police on a high-speed chase through San Antonio with a baby in the backseat of an SUV.

The chase took place on June 15. Police said the woman reached speeds of 100 mph.

The two-plus minute video shows the woman driving across several lanes of traffic as well as on the median of a San Antonio highway.

Eventually she runs a red light and crashes into the back of another vehicle.

The woman gets out of her Mercedes-Benz SUV and runs to the other side, opens the passenger door and grabs her baby, who was unhurt and in its car seat.

While running and toting the baby in its carrier, the woman attempts to carjack another vehicle. A police vehicle blocks her getaway. She is pulled out of the vehicle and taken to the ground, where she was handcuffed.

According to multiple reports, the woman was charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

The baby was taken into care by social services.