World’s oldest living couple celebrates 80 years of wedded bliss

On Dec. 11, the world’s oldest living couple celebrated their 80th anniversary at the Longhorn Village Retirement Community in Austin, Texas.

To celebrate their 80th year together, 106-year-old John Henderson picked up 105-year-old Charlotte Henderson in a 1920s Roadster -- much like he did on their first date -- with a bouquet of flowers. (Longhorn Village Retirement Community Facebook)

Talk about enduring love.

John and Charlotte Henderson were married Dec. 22, 1939.

John is 106 years old; he turns 107 on Dec. 24. Charlotte is only 105.

To help celebrate being a couple for 85 years — they met in 1934 while attending classes at the University of Texas and then married five years later — John picked up Charlotte in a 1920s Roadster with a bouquet of flowers, the retirement community said on its Facebook page.

Both John and Charlotte are still very healthy and told KXAN-TV in Austin the secret to a long life and a happy marriage is to live life in moderation.

And, be cordial to your spouse, John added.