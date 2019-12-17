40°F
World’s oldest living couple celebrates 80 years of wedded bliss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2019 - 6:59 pm
 

Talk about enduring love.

John and Charlotte Henderson were married Dec. 22, 1939.

On Dec. 11, the world’s oldest living couple celebrated their 80th anniversary at the Longhorn Village Retirement Community in Austin, Texas.

John is 106 years old; he turns 107 on Dec. 24. Charlotte is only 105.

To help celebrate being a couple for 85 years — they met in 1934 while attending classes at the University of Texas and then married five years later — John picked up Charlotte in a 1920s Roadster with a bouquet of flowers, the retirement community said on its Facebook page.

Both John and Charlotte are still very healthy and told KXAN-TV in Austin the secret to a long life and a happy marriage is to live life in moderation.

And, be cordial to your spouse, John added.

