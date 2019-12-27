54°F
Nation and World

Wreckage found of tour helicopter carrying 7 in Hawaii

By Caleb Jones The Associated Press
December 27, 2019 - 7:05 am
 
Updated December 27, 2019 - 2:15 pm

HONOLULU — The wreckage of a helicopter carrying seven people to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii has been found Friday in a mountainous area on the island of Kauai, authorities said.

Officials said in a news release that they’re sending additional resources and searching for possible survivors.

Searchers began looking for the helicopter after it was reported overdue from a tour of Kauai’s Na Pali Coast on Thursday evening.

Rescuers resumed searching Friday for a tour helicopter carrying seven people that disappeared during a trip to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii.

A search that began Thursday night was expanded, but steep terrain, low visibility, choppy seas and rain complicated the effort, the Coast Guard said.

The helicopter company, identified as Safari Helicopters, contacted the Coast Guard about 45 minutes after the aircraft was due back from a tour of Kauai’s Na Pali Coast on Thursday evening, a Coast Guard statement said.

A person who answered the phone at a number listed for Safari Helicopters declined to comment and hung up.

The Eurocopter AS350 lifted off from the town of Lihue, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said.

The helicopter has an emergency electronic locator, but no signals were received. Aboard were a pilot and six passengers, two of whom were believed to be minors, the Coast Guard said.

Clouds and rain at the scene limited visibility to 4 miles, with winds at 28 mph. Friday’s forecast predicted winds of about 23 mph.

The Na Pali Coast is one of the most dramatic and sought-after destinations in Hawaii. Towering mountains with deep ravines and huge waterfalls make up the interior of the uninhabited state park. Red rock cliffs with thick jungle canopies rise from the Pacific Ocean to over 4,000 feet high.

