92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Yellowstone flooding causes 10,000 to leave national park

Yellowstone flooding hits nearby Montana towns (STN)
By Amy Beth Hanson and Matthew Brown The Associated Press
June 14, 2022 - 10:05 am
 
Updated June 14, 2022 - 4:19 pm
In this image provided by Sam Glotzbach, the flooding Yellowstone River undercuts the river ban ...
In this image provided by Sam Glotzbach, the flooding Yellowstone River undercuts the river bank, threatening a house and a garage in Gardiner, Mont., on June 13, 2022. (Sam Glotzbach via AP)
The Boulder River south of Big Timber floods roads and homes on Monday, June 13, 2022, as major ...
The Boulder River south of Big Timber floods roads and homes on Monday, June 13, 2022, as major flooding swept away at least one bridge, washed away roads and set off mudslides in Yellowstone National Park in Montana. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)
The bridge to Tom Miner Basin off of Highway 89 south of Livingston has been washed out as majo ...
The bridge to Tom Miner Basin off of Highway 89 south of Livingston has been washed out as major flooding washed away roads and set off mudslides in Yellowstone National Park in Montana on Monday. June 13, 2022. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)
The highway between Gardiner and Mammoth in Montana is washed out trapping tourists in Gardiner ...
The highway between Gardiner and Mammoth in Montana is washed out trapping tourists in Gardiner, as historic flooding damages roads and bridges and floods homes along area rivers on Monday, June 13, 2022. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)
In this photo provided by Sam Glotzbach, the fast-rushing Yellowstone River flooded what appear ...
In this photo provided by Sam Glotzbach, the fast-rushing Yellowstone River flooded what appeared to be a small boathouse in Gardiner, Mont., on Monday, June 13, 2022, just north of Yellowstone National Park. (Sam Glotzbach via AP)

RED LODGE, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park officials say over 10,000 visitors — all but one group of backpackers — had evacuated the park by Tuesday as it evaluates damage from massive flooding.

Superintendent Cam Sholly said the visitors were asked to leave after roads and bridges washed out and power was knocked out from heavy rains and snow melt.

The flooding hit historic levels in the Yellowstone River, where it washed out several sections of the main highway from the park’s north entrance.

The torrent undercut the river bank and toppled a house where the families of six park employees had lived into the raging waters. The building, which had been evacuated, floated 5 miles downstream before sinking.

Sholly said one group of campers was still in the backcountry. They had been contacted and crews were prepared to evacuate them by helicopter, but that hasn’t been needed yet, he said.

Sholly added he didn’t believe the park had ever shut down from flooding. He said the north entrance is expected to be closed all summer.

The Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs crested at 13.88 feet Monday, higher than the previous record of 11.5 feet set in 1918, according the the National Weather Service.

Yellowstone got 2.5 inches of rain Saturday, Sunday and into Monday. The Beartooth Mountains northeast of Yellowstone got as much as 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

MOST READ
1
Baseball aligns 2nd base with 1st and 3rd … after 135 years
Baseball aligns 2nd base with 1st and 3rd … after 135 years
2
4 new restaurants to open in Henderson’s Water Street District
4 new restaurants to open in Henderson’s Water Street District
3
Raiders cancel last day of OTAs
Raiders cancel last day of OTAs
4
Oscar De La Hoya pays $14.6M for Henderson home
Oscar De La Hoya pays $14.6M for Henderson home
5
Bail reduced for Hells Angels members charged in highway shooting
Bail reduced for Hells Angels members charged in highway shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Janetta Kathleen and her horse, Squish, watch as smoke rises above neighborhoods on the outskir ...
Northern Arizona watches winds during wildfires
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

Fire crews in northern Arizona are getting help from the weather as they work to get a handle on wildfires near the outskirts of Flagstaff.

 
Yellowstone flooding leads to evacuations, closures
By Amy Beth Hanson The Associated Press

Flooding has wiped out roads and bridges and closed off all entrances to Yellowstone National Park at the onset of the busy summer tourist season.

Russian boots are displayed at the "Ukraine Crucifixion" exhibition in Kyiv, Ukraine, ...
Ukrainian forces defy expectations of Russia as fighting continues
By David Keyton and John Leicester Associated Press

“Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?” Zelenskyy said. “It’s already the 108th day of the war, already June. Donbas is holding on.”

Laid out near the U.S. Capitol are 2,280 schoolbooks and broken pencils that represent the 2,28 ...
Senate logjam on gun measures appears broken
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Leaders hope to push any agreement into law quickly — they hope this month — before the political momentum fades that has been stirred by the recent mass shootings.

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses by videolink the opening plenary sessi ...
Western world’s possible ‘war fatigue’ worries Ukraine
By Colleen Barry and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Analysts say the Kremlin could exploit a dragged-out, entrenched conflict and possible waning interest among Western powers that might lead to pressuring Ukraine into a settlement.

Passengers get a COVID-19 test at Heathrow Airport in London, Nov. 29, 2021. The Biden adminis ...
US ends COVID-19 testing requirement for international travel
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

FILE - People walk by shops Nov. 13, 2020, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The Friday June 10, 2022, re ...
Inflation in US reaches new 40-year high
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The cost of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, pushing inflation to a four-decade high and offering Americans no respite.