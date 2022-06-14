82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Yellowstone officials assess damage after historic floods

Video shows the moment a house tipped into the Yellowstone River in Montana after heavy rain caused flooding and mudslides. (STN)
By Amy Beth Hanson The Associated Press
June 14, 2022 - 10:05 am
 
In this image provided by Sam Glotzbach, the flooding Yellowstone River undercuts the river ban ...
In this image provided by Sam Glotzbach, the flooding Yellowstone River undercuts the river bank, threatening a house and a garage in Gardiner, Mont., on June 13, 2022. (Sam Glotzbach via AP)
The Boulder River south of Big Timber floods roads and homes on Monday, June 13, 2022, as major ...
The Boulder River south of Big Timber floods roads and homes on Monday, June 13, 2022, as major flooding swept away at least one bridge, washed away roads and set off mudslides in Yellowstone National Park in Montana. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)
The bridge to Tom Miner Basin off of Highway 89 south of Livingston has been washed out as majo ...
The bridge to Tom Miner Basin off of Highway 89 south of Livingston has been washed out as major flooding washed away roads and set off mudslides in Yellowstone National Park in Montana on Monday. June 13, 2022. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)
The highway between Gardiner and Mammoth in Montana is washed out trapping tourists in Gardiner ...
The highway between Gardiner and Mammoth in Montana is washed out trapping tourists in Gardiner, as historic flooding damages roads and bridges and floods homes along area rivers on Monday, June 13, 2022. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)
In this photo provided by Sam Glotzbach, the fast-rushing Yellowstone River flooded what appear ...
In this photo provided by Sam Glotzbach, the fast-rushing Yellowstone River flooded what appeared to be a small boathouse in Gardiner, Mont., on Monday, June 13, 2022, just north of Yellowstone National Park. (Sam Glotzbach via AP)

HELENA, Mont. — A torrent of rain combined with a rapidly melting snowpack caused a deluge of flooding that forced the evacuation of some parts of Yellowstone National Park, cutting off electricity and forcing park officials to close all entrances indefinitely, just as the summer tourist season was ramping up.

While numerous homes and other structures were destroyed, there were no immediate reports of injuries. Yellowstone officials said they were assessing damage from the storms, which washed away bridges, caused mudslides and left small cities isolated, forcing evacuations by boat and helicopter.

It’s unclear how many visitors are stranded or have been forced to leave the park and how many people who live outside the park have been rescued and evacuated.

Some of the worst damage happened in the northern part of the park and Yellowstone’s gateway communities in southern Montana. National Park Service photos of northern Yellowstone showed a mudslide, washed out bridges and roads undercut by churning floodwaters of the Gardner and Lamar rivers.

The flooding cut off road access to Gardiner, Montana, a town of about 900 people near the confluence of the Yellowstone and Gardner rivers, just outside Yellowstone’s busy North Entrance. Cooke City was also isolated by floodwaters and evacuations were also issued for residents in Livingston.

Officials in Park County, which encompasses those cities, said on Facebook Monday evening that extensive flooding throughout the county had made drinking water unsafe in many areas. Evacuations and rescues were ongoing and officials urged people who were in a safe place to stay put overnight.

The Montana National Guard said Monday it sent two helicopters to southern Montana to help with the evacuations.

Cory Mottice, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings, Montana, said rain is not in the immediate forecast, and cooler temperatures will lessen the snowmelt in coming days.

“This is flooding that we’ve just never seen in our lifetimes before,” Mottice said.

Scientists say climate change is responsible for more intense and more frequent extreme events such as storms, droughts, floods and wildfires, although single weather events usually cannot be directly linked to climate change without extensive study.

The Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs crested at 13.88 feetMonday, higher than the previous record of 11.5 feet set in 1918, according the the National Weather Service.

At a cabin in Gardiner, Parker Manning got an up-close view of the water rising and the river bank sloughing off in the raging Yellowstone River floodwaters just outside his door.

“We started seeing entire trees floating down the river, debris,” Manning, who hails from of Terra Haute, Indiana, told The Associated Press. “Saw one crazy single kayaker coming down through, which was kind of insane.”

On Monday evening, Manning watched as the rushing waters undercut the opposite riverbank, causing a house to fall into the Yellowstone River and float away mostly intact.

Floodwaters inundated a street in Red Lodge, a Montana town of 2,100 that’s a popular jumping-off point for a scenic, winding route into the Yellowstone high country. Twenty-five miles (40 kilometers) to the northeast, in Joliet, Kristan Apodaca wiped away tears as she stood across the street from a washed-out bridge, The Billings Gazette reported.

The log cabin that belonged to her grandmother, who died in March, flooded, as did the park where Apodaca’s husband proposed.

“I am sixth-generation. This is our home,” she said. “That bridge I literally drove yesterday. My mom drove it at 3 a.m. before it was washed out.”

On Monday, Yellowstone officials evacuated the northern part of the park, where roads may remain impassable for a substantial length of time, park Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement.

But the flooding affected the rest of the park, too, with park officials warning of yet higher flooding and potential problems with water supplies and wastewater systems at developed areas.

The rains hit during the high tourism season: June, at the onset of an annual wave of over 3 million visitors that doesn’t abate until fall, is one of Yellowstone’s busiest months.

Yellowstone got 2.5 inches of rain Saturday, Sunday and into Monday. The Beartooth Mountains northeast of Yellowstone got as much as 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

In south-central Montana, flooding on the Stillwater River stranded 68 people at a campground. Stillwater County Emergency Services agencies and crews with the Stillwater Mine rescued people Monday from the Woodbine Campground by raft. Some roads in the area are closed because of flooding and residents have been evacuated.

“We will be assessing the loss of homes and structures when the waters recede,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The flooding happened while other parts of the U.S. burned in hot and dry weather. More than 100 million Americans were being warned to stay indoors as a heat wave settles over states stretching through parts of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and east to the Carolinas.

Elsewhere in the West, crews from California to New Mexico are battling wildfires in hot, dry and windy weather.

Associated Press writers Thomas Peipert in Denver, Mead Gruver in Fort Collins, Colorado, and Lisa Baumann in Bellingham, Washington, contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Baseball aligns 2nd base with 1st and 3rd … after 135 years
Baseball aligns 2nd base with 1st and 3rd … after 135 years
2
4 new restaurants to open in Henderson’s Water Street District
4 new restaurants to open in Henderson’s Water Street District
3
Raiders add veteran cornerback
Raiders add veteran cornerback
4
Oscar De La Hoya pays $14.6M for Henderson home
Oscar De La Hoya pays $14.6M for Henderson home
5
NDOT seeking feedback on $335M Henderson Spaghetti Bowl revamp project
NDOT seeking feedback on $335M Henderson Spaghetti Bowl revamp project
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Yellowstone flooding leads to evacuations, closures
By Amy Beth Hanson The Associated Press

Flooding has wiped out roads and bridges and closed off all entrances to Yellowstone National Park at the onset of the busy summer tourist season.

Russian boots are displayed at the "Ukraine Crucifixion" exhibition in Kyiv, Ukraine, ...
Ukrainian forces defy expectations of Russia as fighting continues
By David Keyton and John Leicester Associated Press

“Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?” Zelenskyy said. “It’s already the 108th day of the war, already June. Donbas is holding on.”

Laid out near the U.S. Capitol are 2,280 schoolbooks and broken pencils that represent the 2,28 ...
Senate logjam on gun measures appears broken
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Leaders hope to push any agreement into law quickly — they hope this month — before the political momentum fades that has been stirred by the recent mass shootings.

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses by videolink the opening plenary sessi ...
Western world’s possible ‘war fatigue’ worries Ukraine
By Colleen Barry and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Analysts say the Kremlin could exploit a dragged-out, entrenched conflict and possible waning interest among Western powers that might lead to pressuring Ukraine into a settlement.

Passengers get a COVID-19 test at Heathrow Airport in London, Nov. 29, 2021. The Biden adminis ...
US ends COVID-19 testing requirement for international travel
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

FILE - People walk by shops Nov. 13, 2020, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The Friday June 10, 2022, re ...
Inflation in US reaches new 40-year high
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The cost of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, pushing inflation to a four-decade high and offering Americans no respite.

A woman holds a banner with an UFO painted on it and reading "I believe" as another protester d ...
NASA launches study into existence of UFOs
By Lindsey Rupp Bloomberg News

NASA is setting a team to conduct a scientific study into the existence of “unidentified aerial phenomena” — popularly known as UFOs.