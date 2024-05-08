70°F
You’ll soon be able to visit Grand Canyon’s iconic North Rim once again

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Veronika Bondarenko AMG-TheStreet
May 8, 2024 - 12:16 pm
 

Those traveling to the Grand Canyon on a helicopter tour from Las Vegas or quickly driving in for a day trip rarely make it all the way to the less-visited North Rim, the part of the canyon at the edge of Kaibab Plateau that has significantly higher elevation and therefore entirely different kinds of plant and animal life alongside those iconic desert views.

As getting to the North Rim requires either a four-hour drive or a shorter but physically strenuous hike directly from the South Rim, the visitors who do get there often take the time to take in the solitude and camp over several days.

Because the North Rim is significantly more remote, it closes to visitors for the winter and reopens again during the summer season. This year, the North Rim will reopen to both regular and overnight visitors on May 15. The season will end on Oct. 15 for overnight visitors and camping but remain open during the day until Nov. 30 or when winter conditions make it unsafe to access it by road.

NPS is telling park lovers to ‘mark their calendars’

“Get ready to experience the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon’s North Rim as we kick off the 2024 season on Wednesday, May 15 at 6 a.m.!” the National Park Service (NPS) wrote in a post on Facebook (META) . “Mark your calendars — the 2024 season runs until Oct. 15, so make sure to plan your visit before then!”

The 6 a.m. time is the earliest visitors will be able to drive into the park while 8 a.m. on May 15 is when they will be able to access everything from information offices and the conservancy bookstore to lodging, dining and shopping options.

While the South Rim is home to a number of high-end restaurants from which one can take in canyon views, the North Rim has only four restaurants serving simple lunch options in some cases in Western style (steak, beans and rice.)

These other national parks are also difficult (and expensive) to get to

“The North Rim will be open for day use until Nov. 30, or when winter conditions prevail,” the NPS writes further. “The Backcountry Information Office will remain open through Oct. 31. Once Highway 67 is closed for the season, the North Rim is only accessible to the public via non-motorized travel.”

As with many of the country’s other more remote national parks, the North Rim requires significantly more commitment and planning to get to.

Earlier this year, travel journalist Stephen Hanson identified Gates of the Arctic in Alaska as the country’s most difficult (and thereby most expensive) national park to get to. While this national park does not have an official entry fee, it is located in the far north of the Arctic without direct road access.

The only way to get there is to fly from Anchorage to the nearest small settlement such as Kotzebue or Anaktuvuk Pass by charter plane, while visitors will also need to invest in the appropriate gear and equipment to spend time in arctic conditions.

