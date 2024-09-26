‘Your life is in danger’: Suge Knight warns Diddy in prison interview

Suge Knight issued a warning to his long-time rival Sean “Diddy” Combs after the Bad Boy mogul’s arrest in an interview from prison.

Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight, facing criminal threats charges, appears in the court of Judge Craig Richman at Los Angeles Superior Court on Feb. 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

NEW YORK — Suge Knight issued a warning to his long-time rival Sean “Diddy” Combs after the Bad Boy mogul’s arrest in an interview from prison.

Speaking with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, the former Death Row Records executive, who is currently serving out a 28-year sentence, sent a message that Combs has a target on his back and that there are inmates incarcerated with him in Brooklyn who would harm Diddy to make a name for themselves.

The former UNLV football player and Death Row head also spoke on why he believes no one is coming to Diddy’s defense.

“Nobody’s stepping (up to defend him) for the fact that you know what’s going on,” Suge said.

On the latest episode of his podcast, “Collect Call with Suge Knight,” he also claims to know secrets about Combs’ alleged criminal activities. “I’ll tell you what, Puffy, your life is in danger ’cause you know the secrets of who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in. You know they gonna get you if they can… I turned myself in. Sometimes you gotta face the music, that’s most of the time.”

Combs is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, which is known for having sickening conditions. Meanwhile Knight is currently serving 28 years in prison because of a 2015 hit-and-run case.