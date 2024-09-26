88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

‘Your life is in danger’: Suge Knight warns Diddy in prison interview

Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight, facing criminal threats charges, appears in the court ...
Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight, facing criminal threats charges, appears in the court of Judge Craig Richman at Los Angeles Superior Court on Feb. 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
More Stories
FILE - Howitzer shells are shown in production at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranto ...
Government: US economy grew at a solid 3% rate last quarter
This July 29, 2017 photo shows Devils Tower in northeastern Wyoming. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Devils Tower climber dies, partner left stranded
A damaged house that was hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, near Safed, northern Israel, on We ...
Israel tells its troops to prepare for a possible ground operation in Lebanon
A black bear. (Rkpimages/Dreamstime/TNS)
How a 12-year-old saved his dad’s life with a clutch shot during a bear attack
By Vivian Kwarm New York Daily News
September 26, 2024 - 10:51 am
 

NEW YORK — Suge Knight issued a warning to his long-time rival Sean “Diddy” Combs after the Bad Boy mogul’s arrest in an interview from prison.

Speaking with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, the former Death Row Records executive, who is currently serving out a 28-year sentence, sent a message that Combs has a target on his back and that there are inmates incarcerated with him in Brooklyn who would harm Diddy to make a name for themselves.

The former UNLV football player and Death Row head also spoke on why he believes no one is coming to Diddy’s defense.

“Nobody’s stepping (up to defend him) for the fact that you know what’s going on,” Suge said.

On the latest episode of his podcast, “Collect Call with Suge Knight,” he also claims to know secrets about Combs’ alleged criminal activities. “I’ll tell you what, Puffy, your life is in danger ’cause you know the secrets of who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in. You know they gonna get you if they can… I turned myself in. Sometimes you gotta face the music, that’s most of the time.”

Combs is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, which is known for having sickening conditions. Meanwhile Knight is currently serving 28 years in prison because of a 2015 hit-and-run case.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Howitzer shells are shown in production at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranto ...
Government: US economy grew at a solid 3% rate last quarter
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

The third and final GDP estimate for the April-June quarter included figures showing that inflation continues to ease, to just above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

This July 29, 2017 photo shows Devils Tower in northeastern Wyoming. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Devils Tower climber dies, partner left stranded
The Associated Press

A climber fell to his death while rappelling down Devils Tower, leaving his partner stranded on the face of the geological formation.

Lebanese citizens who fled on the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes Monday, sit ...
Israel bombards Hezbollah as conflict widens
By Abby Sewell and Natalie Melzer The Associated Press

The Israeli military said it killed a top Hezbollah commander Tuesday as part of an aerial barrage that has prompted thousands in southern Lebanon to seek refuge from the widening conflict.

MORE STORIES