Your missing package may have been stolen from LA train

The Associated Press
January 14, 2022 - 5:29 pm
 
Shredded boxes and packages are seen at a section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown ...
Shredded boxes and packages are seen at a section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown Los Angeles Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Contractor worker Adam Rodriguez picks up vehicle tires from the shredded boxes and packages al ...
Contractor worker Adam Rodriguez picks up vehicle tires from the shredded boxes and packages along a section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown Los Angeles Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES — Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for months, taking packages belonging to people across the U.S. and leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded boxes.

The packages are from retailers including Amazon, REI and others, CBSLA reported Thursday. The sea of debris left behind includes items that the thieves apparently didn’t think were valuable enough to take.

While CBSLA cameras were on the scene, one person was spotted running off with a container used to hold small packages, and a Union Pacific railroad police officer was spotted pursuing two other people who were apparently going through packages.

The scene was the same in November, when NBC4 showed thousands of boxes discarded along the tracks lined with homeless encampments northeast of downtown in the Lincoln Park area.

Passing trains carried containers with doors wide open and packages tumbling out, NBC4 reported. Video showed two men, one holding what looked like bolt cutters, walking along the tracks, the station said.

Union Pacific said in a statement to CBSLA that the railroad was concerned about increased cargo thefts in California.

“We have increased the number of Union Pacific special agents on patrol, and we have utilized and explored additional technologies to help us combat this criminal activity. We also will continue to work with our local law enforcement partners and elected leaders,” the railroad said.

Amazon said it was directing inquiries to police. The United Parcel Service, UPS, declined to comment on investigations into the cargo thefts but said it was cooperating with authorities.

“The safety of our customers’ goods and our employees is our highest priority,” UPS said in a statement.

Luis Rosas, who makes about $20 an hour working for a company subcontracted by Union Pacific to salvage items from the tracks in the Los Angeles area, says he’s encountered the brazen thieves in action before. Using bolt cutters, they break locks on the containers and load up vans or trucks with the stolen merchandise.

Rosas has been doing this work almost daily for about six months and while he’s been told not engage in confrontations, he still feels afraid.

“They don’t even run off anymore. They do it right in front of us,” he told The Associated Press on Friday, wearing a bright yellow vest before he headed to work to pick up car tires along the tracks. “At first I was shocked. I was amazed by it.”

President Joe Biden, accompanied by FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell, speaks about the govern ...
How to request a free COVID test kit
By Zeke Miller and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

A new federal website to request free test kits launches Wednesday, with the first shipments going out to Americans by the end of the month.

This artist sketch depicts lawyer Scott Keller standing to argue on behalf of more than two doz ...
Supreme Court stops vaccine mandate for US businesses
By Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko The Associated Press

The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.

(Getty Images)
Small earthquake shakes San Diego area
By / RJ

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck an area northeast of San Diego on Wednesday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.

Shelves that held Chef Boyardee products are partially empty at a grocery in Pittsburgh, on Tue ...
US shoppers finding bare shelves at some stores due to COVID
By Dee-Ann Durbin and Parker Purifoy The Associated Press

Shortages at U.S. grocery stores have grown more acute in recent weeks as new problems — like the fast-spreading omicron variant — have piled on to the supply chain struggles and labor shortages.

At-home COVID-19 test kits sit on a table before being handed out at a distribution site, Thurs ...
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.

Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the COV ...
California hospitals letting COVID-infected staff stay on job
By Adriana Gomez Licon and Jennifer McDermott The Associated Press

Hospitals in California and around the U.S. are increasingly taking the extraordinary step of allowing nurses and other workers infected with the coronavirus to stay on the job if they have mild symptoms or none at all.

New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life i ...
Real estate heir, convicted killer Robert Durst dies at 78
By Andrew Dalton and Brian Melley The Associated Press

Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted last year of killing his best friend, has died.

Firefighters work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, ...
Space heater caused New York fire that kills 19, including 9 children
By David Porter, Bobby Caina Calvan and Michelle L. Price The Associated Press

New York City’s deadliest fire in more than three decades killed 19 people, including nine children, Sunday at a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx.