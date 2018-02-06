Zion closing trails Tuesday to investigate deadly fall

A woman’s body was found in Zion’s Refigerator Canyon along the West Rim Trail just before 5 p.m. Monday, the release said, and her injuries were consistent with those of a high-elevation fall, possibly from Angels Landing Trail. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.

The cliffs of Zion National Park in Utah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some trails at Zion National Park in Utah will be closed Tuesday morning as officials investigate a hiker’s deadly fall, according to a park news release.

A woman’s body was found in Zion’s Refigerator Canyon along the West Rim Trail just before 5 p.m. Monday, the release said, and her injuries were consistent with those of a high-elevation fall, possibly from Angels Landing Trail. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.

The Angels Landing Trail and West Rim Trail from the Grotto Trailhead to Angels Landing will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

The hiker’s identify and cause of death will be released once the investigation is over.

“This is an extremely sad event. Our thoughts go out to this visitor’s family,” park superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a statement.

Contact Jeff Mosier at jmosier@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5524. Follow @jeffdmosier on Twitter.