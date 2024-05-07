78°F
Nation and World

Zion hiker dies near Angels Landing; 2nd hiker death in 2024

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2024 - 5:59 pm
 
Updated May 6, 2024 - 6:01 pm

A hiker died inside Zion National Park on Monday, the second such death this year.

In a statement, park officials said rangers received a report of an “unresponsive hiker at Scout Lookout” early Monday afternoon.

A medical team responded but the hiker was pronounced dead about 90 minutes later.

The patient was a male of an unknown age. The West Rim Trail was temporarily closed for rescue operations. That trail and Scout Lookout are near the famous Angels Landing trail.

The statement said, “Zion National Park’s response involved over 33 individuals, including search and rescue team members, dispatchers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, law enforcement, and other NPS personnel.”

In January, a U.S. Navy commander from Virginia died of an apparent heart attack while hiking on the West Rim Trail.

