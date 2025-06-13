101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Zion National Park marks 100M shuttle riders, 25 years of sustainable transit

Alex Wiest (center) is celebrated as the Zion Canyon Shuttle System's 100 millionth rider (NPS ...
Alex Wiest (center) is celebrated as the Zion Canyon Shuttle System's 100 millionth rider (NPS Image/Ally O'Rullian)
More Stories
The Costco store on Marks Street in Henderson is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Micha ...
Costco brings back huge perk members have missed
A view of Jerusalem's Old City, with the Dome of the Rock shrine in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ...
US shifts military resources in Mideast in response to Israel on Iran
US military helping intercept missiles that Iran fired at Israel, official says
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth fields questions on the Pentagon budget from the House Armed ...
Pentagon has contingency plans to invade Greenland if necessary, defense secretary says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2025 - 12:36 pm
 

Zion National Park celebrated a major milestone on Thursday with the 100 millionth rider of the Zion Canyon Shuttle System, which has provided environmentally friendly transportation throughout the park since 2000, according to a news release.

Alex Wiest, lucky number 100 million, said he was just trying to catch the bus. “I had no idea this was going to happen,” he said. “It’s amazing.”

To mark the milestone, Wiest received a gift bag, including a commemorative T-shirt, from the Zion National Park Forever Project, the park’s official nonprofit partner.

The shuttle system was introduced to address growing crowds, which led to traffic congestion and damage to natural resources. When the service began, Zion saw about 2.4 million annual visitors. Now, 25 years later, that number has doubled to nearly 5 million in 2024.

Despite the increase, the shuttle has remained a core part of the park’s visitor and resource management strategy. Last year, Zion became the first national park to fully transition to a fleet of zero-emission electric shuttles, thanks to a $33 million federal grant and support from state and local partners.

“For 25 years, the Zion Canyon Shuttle System has been central to preserving the remarkable resources of Zion Canyon, while providing millions of visitors with safe, reliable transportation,” park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People participate in a protest against ICE on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. ...
Mexican flags at ICE protests spark debate over symbolism
By Fernanda Figueroa Associated Press

The use of Mexican and other Latin American flags during the protests are a form of symbolism many conservatives are calling anti-American — while others argue they are an expression of pride in one’s homeland that could not be more American.

MORE STORIES