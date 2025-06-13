Zion National Park marks 100M shuttle riders, 25 years of sustainable transit

Zion National Park celebrated a major milestone on Thursday with the 100 millionth rider of the Zion Canyon Shuttle System.

Pentagon has contingency plans to invade Greenland if necessary, defense secretary says

US military helping intercept missiles that Iran fired at Israel, official says

US shifts military resources in Mideast in response to Israel on Iran

Zion National Park celebrated a major milestone on Thursday with the 100 millionth rider of the Zion Canyon Shuttle System, which has provided environmentally friendly transportation throughout the park since 2000, according to a news release.

Alex Wiest, lucky number 100 million, said he was just trying to catch the bus. “I had no idea this was going to happen,” he said. “It’s amazing.”

To mark the milestone, Wiest received a gift bag, including a commemorative T-shirt, from the Zion National Park Forever Project, the park’s official nonprofit partner.

The shuttle system was introduced to address growing crowds, which led to traffic congestion and damage to natural resources. When the service began, Zion saw about 2.4 million annual visitors. Now, 25 years later, that number has doubled to nearly 5 million in 2024.

Despite the increase, the shuttle has remained a core part of the park’s visitor and resource management strategy. Last year, Zion became the first national park to fully transition to a fleet of zero-emission electric shuttles, thanks to a $33 million federal grant and support from state and local partners.

“For 25 years, the Zion Canyon Shuttle System has been central to preserving the remarkable resources of Zion Canyon, while providing millions of visitors with safe, reliable transportation,” park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said.