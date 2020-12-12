58°F
Nation and World

Zion National Park struggles with overcrowding on scenic road

The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 - 3:26 pm
 
Zion National Park is seen near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Officials at Zion National Park have started to regularly close the road into the park’s main canyon due to overcrowding from private vehicles since the shuttle service closed for the season last month.

The popular Scenic Drive roadway has been overrun with visitors since the shuttles stopped operating Nov. 30, forcing officials to close the gates to ease traffic and prevent illegal parking, The Spectrum reported Wednesday.

“In order to make the scenic drive available to as many visitors as possible throughout the day, park staff is managing parking and flow of traffic,” park spokesperson Amanda Rowland said, adding that the canyon has been closed almost every day before noon except on Saturdays.

The drive was packed earlier this summer when there was no shuttle service because of coronavirus restrictions. It reopened in July with high demand. During that time and in years past, officials often let visitors drive through the road without parking despite it being full, but this year they stopped.

“In the past, we have allowed for those wishing only to “drive-through” or sightsee without parking, however, invariably, many visitors ended up parking along roadsides which prevented emergency vehicles from accessing the full scenic drive,” Rowland said. “Maintaining the availability of emergency services is paramount.”

The Scenic Drive is expected to remain open to private vehicles and commercial shuttles through Dec. 24, when it will close for shuttle operation until Jan. 2, 2021. Tickets for these dates are now available online.

Biking and hiking up the canyon are still allowed throughout the winter season, officials said.

