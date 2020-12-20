43°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Zion National Park warns of ticket scalping for shuttles

The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 - 6:28 pm
 
People line up at Zion National Park in Utah in November 2016. (Zion National Park via AP)
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Officials at Zion National Park have started plans to reopen shuttles into the park for next season and are hoping to avoid ticket scalping, where people purchase and resell the tickets for higher prices.

A temporary shuttle ticket system was introduced over the summer that required visitors to purchase a $1 ticket and reserve a ride time to help reduce overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic, The Spectrum reported.

The shuttle was sold out for days in advance throughout the summer and remained booked despite releasing some tickets the day before or day of, officials said.

Park spokesperson Amanda Rowland said that tickets were also resold, though the exact number is unknown. She emphasized that resold tickets are invalid and would not be honored “if the Recreation.gov account holder listed on the ticket is not present,” citing the need for a valid ID to ride the shuttle.

Park officials are working with law enforcement and the Assistant United States Attorney to monitor the situation. It is unclear if resellers will face legal repercussions.

“If you purchase tickets anywhere besides Recreation.gov, your ticket is not valid, and you will be taking the chance of spending money without being able to get on the shuttle,” Rowland said, adding that they are still in planning stages for next season.

THE LATEST
 
California’s hospitals overwhelmed, may ration care amid pandemic
By John Antczak and Amy Taxin The Associated Press

California hospitals are battling to find beds to house patients amid fears that the exploding coronavirus infection rate will exhaust resources and health care workers.

This is evidence seized after a Jan. 5, 2020, traffic stop led officers to major methamphetamin ...
San Francisco’s overdose deaths far outpace COVID-19 deaths
The Associated Press

A record 621 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco so far this year, a staggering number that far outpaces the 173 deaths from COVID-19 the city has seen thus far.

 
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest since 1623
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Jupiter and Saturn will merge in the night sky Monday, appearing closer to one another than they have since Galileo’s time in the 17th century.

Dixie State University (The Associated Press)
Changing name of Dixie State University supported by board
The Associated Press

The Utah Board of Higher Education unanimously voted Friday in support of Dixie State University dropping “Dixie” from its name — an example of the nation’s reexamination of the remnants of the Confederacy and slavery.

 
Navajo power plant stacks come down in Arizona
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

Three towering concrete stacks that were the most visual reminders of a coal-fired power plant that operated for decades along the Arizona-Utah state line came down Friday.

 
Second COVID-19 vaccine approved by US as deaths grow
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

The U.S. added a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal Friday, boosting efforts to beat back an outbreak so dire that the nation is regularly recording more than 3,000 deaths a day.

A buoy marks the restricted area to the Hoover Dam intake towers along the Colorado River's Bla ...
Colorado River, hit by drought, needs more help, report says
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

A set of guidelines for managing the Colorado River helped several states through a dry spell, but its not enough to keep key reservoirs in the American West from plummeting amid persistent drought and climate change, according to a U.S. report released Friday.

 
Dire COVID-19 scenarios for California hospitals moving toward reality
By Brian Melley The Associated Press

If projections are true, over the next four weeks hospitals could be overflowing with 75,000 patients — about five times the current level — and an average of 400 people will die a day.