Zion’s Angels Landing closing due to ‘hazardous conditions’

The popular Angels Landing trail at Zion National Park in Utah is closing Sunday due to “hazardous conditions,” park officials said Saturday night.

In a tweet, officials said the trail will be closed “beyond Scout Lookout” on Sunday “due to hazardous conditions. We will advise when the trail reopens. (The) West Rim Trail remains open.”

Southern Utah and Northern Arizona were hit by a winter storm earlier in the week. Several inches of snow fell at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Zion officials didn’t specify if the closure was weather related.

The forecast for the next several days in Springdale, the gateway town to Zion, calls for sunshine, no precipitation and warming temperatures.

Thirteen hikers have fallen and died from Angels Landing, or the trail to it, since 2000. The tally includes two Utah men who have died this year.

