65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Zion’s Angels Landing to require permits

By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 - 4:04 pm
 
Angels Landing is seen in Zion National Park in Utah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Angels Landing is seen in Zion National Park in Utah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hikers climb down the Angels Landing trail in Zion National Park in Utah in 2011. (Jud Burkett/ ...
Hikers climb down the Angels Landing trail in Zion National Park in Utah in 2011. (Jud Burkett/The Spectrum via AP)
Hikers line up on the Angels Landing Trail at Zion National Park. (Brian Farner/Courtesy)
Hikers line up on the Angels Landing Trail at Zion National Park. (Brian Farner/Courtesy)
A line of hikers climbs up to Angels Landing at Zion National Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A line of hikers climbs up to Angels Landing at Zion National Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
In this May 28, 2016 photo, people line up at Angels Landing in Zion National Park, Utah. (Zion ...
In this May 28, 2016 photo, people line up at Angels Landing in Zion National Park, Utah. (Zion National Park via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY — Zion National Park will soon require reservations to hike a famous southern Utah trail perched on the edge of a red-rock cliff, officials announced Friday.

As of April 1, people who want to hike the narrow Angels Landing hike will need permits provided through a lottery system.

The lottery will be fairer to visitors and reduce crowding on the trail, said superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. Crowding is a major concern on the trail edged by a sheer cliff, where a small number of people typically fall and die every year, park officials have said.

The number of people visiting Zion has been growing rapidly in recent years, swelling from about 2.8 million visits in 2011 to nearly 4.5 million visits in 2019.

Angels Landing is one of the most sought-after destinations and more than 300,000 people hiked it in 2019, according to park officials.

There will be two lotteries, one seasonal and another for one day ahead of planned hikes. Each drawing costs $6 per person to enter and people who win must pay a $3 per person fee. That will cover the cost of running the lottery and rangers to check permits on the trail.

The permit system will apply specifically to the narrowest section of the trail, often called the “chain section” because it has metal handholds driven into the rock.

Park officials did not immediately say how many people will be allowed per day, but planning documents outlined a previous experiment that limited visitors over Memorial Day weekend to 120 people per hour on the trail.

The idea was first announced in August, and the new trail lottery plan reflects comments from more than 1,000 people, officials said.

The new system is considered a pilot project and could be adjusted as needed. Zion is located about 160 miles northeast of Las Vegas and 300 miles south of Salt Lake City.

MOST READ
1
2021 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
2
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs new addition to injury report
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs new addition to injury report
3
Las Vegas collector sells 3 coins for $13.35M
Las Vegas collector sells 3 coins for $13.35M
4
Wheel of Fortune jackpot pays $1.195 million in downtown Las Vegas
Wheel of Fortune jackpot pays $1.195 million in downtown Las Vegas
5
Mask mandate to remain in place into 2022, Nevada official says
Mask mandate to remain in place into 2022, Nevada official says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Parents of suspect charged in Michigan school shooting
By Corey Williams and Ed White The Associated Press

A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a teen accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school.

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 variant named omicron during a visit to the Natio ...
Biden urges Americans to get COVID-19 boosters
By Zeke Miller and Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press

President wants to require private insurers to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests and he is tightening testing requirements for people entering the United States, regardless of their vaccination status.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden ...
1st case of omicron variant in US identified in returning traveler
By Michael Balsamo and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday as scientists around the world raced to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Minneapolis ...
US to toughen testing requirements for travelers amid omicron spread
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The Biden administration is moving to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

People attending a vigil embrace at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. ...
Michigan teen charged in school shooting that left 4 dead
By Corey Williams and Ed White Associated Press The Associated Press

A fourth student, a 17-year-old boy, died Wednesday from wounds he suffered when a sophomore opened fire at a Michigan high school a day earlier, authorities said.

 
Conservatives anxiously await Supreme Court abortion arguments
By Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Wednesday represent the best opportunity leaders on the right have had in decades to gut the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Dozens of police, fire, and EMS personnel work on the scene of a shooting at Oxford High School ...
Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
By Mike Householder and Ryan Kryska The Associated Press

A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding eight other people, including at least one teacher.