Zion’s Angels Landing trail set to close for repairs

The Angels Landing trail will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for maintenance at Zion National Park in Utah, park officials said.

Hikers line up on the Angels Landing Trail at Zion National Park. (Brian Farner/Courtesy)

In a statement, officials said the trail, which has seen two deaths this year, will reopen by 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The West Rim Trail, from the Grotto Trailhead to Scout Lookout, also will be closed during those two days.

Crews will be repairing chain sections on Angels Landing, officials said.

Last weekend, the popular trail was temporarily closed due to “hazardous conditions.”

Thirteen hikers have fallen and died from Angels Landing, or the trail to it, since 2000. The tally includes two Utah men who have died this year.