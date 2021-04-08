Zion’s famous Angels Landing reopens after trail repairs

The Angels Landing trail has reopened after repairs were performed on the chain sections of the trail at Zion National Park in Utah.

Hikers climb down the Angels Landing trail in Zion National Park in Utah in 2011. (Jud Burkett/The Spectrum via AP)

Hikers climb down the Angels Landing trail in Zion National Park in Utah in 2011. (Jud Burkett/The Spectrum via AP)

The Angels Landing trail has reopened after repairs were performed on the chain sections of the trail at Zion National Park in Utah, park officials said Saturday.

Saturday 4/10 at 10:30am – Angels Landing Trail is now open again. — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) April 10, 2021

The popular trail had been closed since Wednesday. Earlier this month, the trail, which has seen two deaths this year, was temporarily closed for maintenance.

Thirteen hikers have fallen and died from Angels Landing, or the trail to it, since 2000. The tally includes two Utah men who have died this year.