Nation and World

Zion’s famous Angels Landing trail closing again for repairs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2021 - 3:42 pm
 
Hikers climb down the Angels Landing trail in Zion National Park in Utah in 2011. (Jud Burkett/The Spectrum via AP)
Hikers climb down the Angels Landing trail in Zion National Park in Utah in 2011. (Jud Burkett/The Spectrum via AP)

The Angels Landing trail has been closed again due to maintenance on the chain sections of the trail at Zion National Park in Utah, park officials said Thursday.

Officials said the popular trail was closed Wednesday and is scheduled to reopen by 4:30 p.m. local time on Saturday. The West Rim Trail, from the Grotto Trailhead to Scout Lookout, remains open.

Last weekend, the trail, which has seen two deaths this year, was temporarily closed for maintenance.

Thirteen hikers have fallen and died from Angels Landing, or the trail to it, since 2000. The tally includes two Utah men who have died this year.

