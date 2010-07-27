News

NBC confirms Carell’s ‘Office’ exit next season

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 27, 2010 - 6:54 am
 

LOS ANGELES — NBC may wish Steve Carell was just joking, but a network executive said “The Office” star has consistently told NBC he’s leaving after this coming season. In the network’s first acknowledgment of Carell’s plans, NBC Primetime Entertainment President Angela Bromstad said Monday the actor’s seven-year run as erratic Dunder Mifflin boss Michael Scott will end when his contract expires in 2011. But Bromstad said the show will go on.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
News Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like