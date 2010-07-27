NBC confirms Carell’s ‘Office’ exit next season

LOS ANGELES — NBC may wish Steve Carell was just joking, but a network executive said “The Office” star has consistently told NBC he’s leaving after this coming season. In the network’s first acknowledgment of Carell’s plans, NBC Primetime Entertainment President Angela Bromstad said Monday the actor’s seven-year run will end when his contract expires in 2011.

LOS ANGELES — NBC may wish Steve Carell was just joking, but a network executive said “The Office” star has consistently told NBC he’s leaving after this coming season. In the network’s first acknowledgment of Carell’s plans, NBC Primetime Entertainment President Angela Bromstad said Monday the actor’s seven-year run as erratic Dunder Mifflin boss Michael Scott will end when his contract expires in 2011. But Bromstad said the show will go on.