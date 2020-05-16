94°F
NDOT to close I-15 southbound off-ramp to Silverado Ranch Blvd.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2020 - 3:36 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 15 southbound off-ramp to Silverado Ranch Boulevard starting Sunday night.

The closure is set to begin at 5 p.m. Sunday and continue until 5 a.m. Monday, NDOT said in a statement. Crews will be milling and paving the off-ramp.

One outside southbound lane will also be closed during that time from a half-mile past the Silverado Ranch Boulevard exit, NDOT said.

For the latest information about state highway conditions, call 511 or visit nvroads.com.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

