NDOT to close I-15 southbound off-ramp to Silverado Ranch Blvd.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 15 southbound off-ramp to Silverado Ranch Boulevard starting Sunday night.

The closure is set to begin at 5 p.m. Sunday and continue until 5 a.m. Monday, NDOT said in a statement. Crews will be milling and paving the off-ramp.

One outside southbound lane will also be closed during that time from a half-mile past the Silverado Ranch Boulevard exit, NDOT said.

For the latest information about state highway conditions, call 511 or visit nvroads.com.

