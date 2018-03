Nekromantix

plays at Jillian’s

They describe their sound as “Elvis meets the Wolfman,” a mix of camp and greasy twang that reimagines Graceland in purgatory.

Danish psychobilly misfits the Nekromantix are pretty much a B-movie come to life, fond of pompadours, the Stray Cats and songs about dead girls.

Check ’em out and hear some real-life tales from the crypt. See the band at 6 p.m. at Jillian’s, 450 Fremont St. Tickets are $15; call 759-0450.

JASON BRACELIN