Nevada Hispanic leaders criticize new regulations

Fernando Romero, president of Hispanics in Politics, on Friday called immigration reform measures ordered by the Bush administration “anti-immigrant.”

“There seems to be a tremendous backlash all of a sudden because our community is trying to become a strong part of this country,” he said. “It has gone beyond any measure that I ever would have imagined, and it is a very sad situation.”

Romero said such measures would harm the economy and bring international ill will on the United States, especially in Central and South America.

Extending to three years the duration of visas for hiring professional workers from Canada and Mexico just amounts to extending a form of modern-day slavery, he said.

“You are only free to come in and work, then you have to get out. You’re not a permanent fixture in this country. You have no rights.”

Latin Chamber of Commerce President Otto Merida was concerned about the effect such measures as higher civil fines for hiring illegal immigrants would have on employers.

He echoed an oft-repeated complaint about holding employers responsible.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for them (employers) to be the law enforcement for the federal government,” he said.

Requiring employers to crack down on those who have discrepancies in their Social Security information could be disastrous, Merida said, because of the potential for mistakes that could lead to the unemployment of people who are working legally.

Romero said he and other local Hispanic leaders will continue to advocate for “humane” immigration reform.

“Throwing people out on their ear is not resolving the problem,” he said. “It will create tremendous problems.”