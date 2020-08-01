111°F
Nevada part of US salmonella outbreak linked to red onions

By Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Press
August 1, 2020 - 12:44 pm
 

Federal health officials say an outbreak of salmonella infecting nearly 400 people in more than 30 states, including Nevada, has been linked to red onions, and identified a California company as the likely source.

The Food and Drug Administration said in a statement on Friday that Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California, has notified the food agency that it will be recalling all varieties of onions that could have come in contact with potentially contaminated red onions because of the risk of cross-contamination.

This recall would include red, white, yellow, and sweet onions from Thomson International, the agency said.

Thomson couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Salmonella Newport has sickened 396 people, including five in Nevada, and landed nearly 60 in the hospital. There have been no deaths linked to the outbreak, which was first identified July 10 and has since grown. The agency says the illnesses began between mid-June and mid-July.

The FDA said consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve red, white, yellow, or sweet onions from Thomson or products containing such onions. It also recommends that people use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is also investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Newport illnesses that have a genetic fingerprint closely related to the U.S. outbreak, that agency said Thursday.

The Assembly chambers on Friday, July 31, 2020 during the first day of the 32nd Special Session ...
Nevada Senate passes mining tax amendment on party-line vote
By Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau and Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau

The Senate on Saturday passed its version of a proposed constitutional amendment to raise the state mining tax on a party-line vote that sends the proposal to Assembly, where a similar but competing measure is pending.

Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer makes a phone call outside his office on Friday, July ...
Special session aims at police, election and eviction reform
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau

Nevada lawmakers hit the ground running Friday with the opening of the Legislature’s second special session of the summer, moving quickly on measures to change mining taxes and provide for pandemic-driven mail-in voting in November.

A masked Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters outside the Capitol discussing spending cuts an ...
Sisolak extends coronavirus directives in Nevada
By / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday extended several COVID-19 related emergency directives that were set to expire at the end of July, including limits on the size of public gatherings and a half-capacity restriction on indoor business occupancy.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft and Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. (Las Veg ...
Clark County incumbents maintain big money lead
By / RJ

Incumbents on the Clark County Commission have big fundraising leads over their opponents, but an open seat that drew two big-name candidates is competitive when it comes to donations.