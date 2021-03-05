Nevada prisoners begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

The Nevada Department of Corrections began administering coronavirus vaccines to the first state prisoners this week, officials announced Thursday.

Medical staff at Northern Nevada Correctional Center administer the COVID-19 vaccine to offenders Thursday morning. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Prisoners who are 65 or older are eligible to receive the shots under the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook. As of Thursday afternoon, “a third of the eligible offenders who requested to be vaccinated” had been given the first shot, according to a news release from the department.

It was unclear Thursday how many people 65 or older are imprisoned in Nevada. The department did not immediately respond to follow up questions.

On Thursday, 44 prisoners received the Moderna vaccine at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, the department said. The facility has had the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths among prisoners, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website.

According to state data last updated Thursday, there are 930 prisoners at the facility who have tested positive for the virus and 29 who have died. More than half of the 53 state prisoners who have died of COVID-19 have been housed at the Carson City prison.

The department said more vaccination “clinics” are being scheduled for the rest of March.

“We are pleased to get this effort under way,” department spokesman William Quenga said in the release. “Keeping our staff and offenders healthy and safe is our top priority.”

Of Nevada’s 10,866 prisoners, 46 percent have signed up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the department said.

