Nevada reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases on Friday

Case totals and positivity rates have been increasing since mid-September, and the number of weekly deaths has increased in November.

There were 1,536 additional coronavirus cases reported in Nevada on Friday, along with two new fatalities, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The new cases was the lowest update in 13 days, but six counties had not reported increased cases as of 11:30 a.m. Friday. The counties that have not reported include Washoe, Nye and the Quad-County region of Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County and Storey County.

The updated figures posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought totals to 146,317 cases and 2,095 deaths since the pandemic began.

Case totals and positivity rates have been increasing since mid-September, and the number of weekly deaths has increased in November compared with last month, state data shows.

The seven-day average of new cases reported remained above 2,000 on Friday — more than twice the average reported in the beginning of November.

The state’s positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by people tested since the start of the pandemic, reached 15.15 percent on Friday, an increase of 0.06 percentage points from the previous day.

The state health department calculates a positivity rate over a two-week period, and the rate had decreased by 0.1 percentage points on Wednesday, reaching 16.5 percent, where it has remained since.

Although updated data from the Southern Nevada Health District was not immediately available on Friday morning, state data showed there were 1,409 new cases reported in Clark County.

No additional deaths were reported, so the total fatalities in the county throughout the pandemic remained at 1,735. The total number of cases rose to 112,894.

