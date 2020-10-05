Nevada reports 337 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths

With 337 new cases, Nevada now has 82,437 COVID-19 cases with the number of deaths remaining at 1,623.

Practice Manager Jose Tirana conducts a COVID-19 test on a patient in Las Vegas, June 23, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services on Monday morning reported 337 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and no additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 82,437 with the number of deaths remaining at 1,623.

Both the number of cases in Nevada and the test positivity rate have been edging up since the middle of September, but not the numbers of hospitalizations or deaths.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

